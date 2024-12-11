НОВИНИ
Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government

There should be a government, said Atanas Zafirov

Атанас Зафиров Румен Радев
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:30, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"The latest parliamentary elections consolidated the place and role of BSP - United Left in the 51st Parliament. You contributed significantly to unblocking the work of the Parliament with the election of the Speaker, who was nominated by you. The first political force took responsibility to make efforts to form a regular government, how do you assess the chances of a regular cabinet and how do you see your role and place in the negotiation process," President Rumen Radev said in a meeeting on December 11 with BSP-United Left as part of the consultations before handing over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

"We are very close to the moment when the foundations of democracy and statehood will be put to the test. We are participating in the negotiations to seek a solution. There must be a government not only because of the need for a budget, we have concerns about the draft budget, but also to guarantee and preserve the democratic system in the country," Atanas Zafirov said.

In his words, it is the responsibility of the laregst and second largest parliamentary gorups to start talking and engage in constructive dialogue, rather than the current exchanges of scandals, preconditions, and heavy criticisms, which he believes could lead to new elections.

"Lately they have been flooding us with scandalous dialogue, cordons, preconditions, conditions of the conditions, bargaining, heavy critisism. All this is a sure way to new elections," Atanas Zafirov said.

Zafirov stressed that any government formed should be based on clear national commitments and responsibilities.

"Whether it is termed a coalition, expert, or equidistant government is a matter of terminology, but it must have political backing and a clear political character. We are ready to engage in dialogue, even if it poses risks to the party, but only if we are convinced the government will have clear priorities and policies rather than being a makeshift arrangement," Atanas Zafirov said.

"The key word is dialogue. It is better to have a regular cabinet in this difficult and complex situation, but for that to happen, the cabinet must have clear priorities," Borislav Gutsanov said. He also expressed hope that it would not come to the need for a third mandate.

Consultations with Democracy, Rights and Freedoms, There is Such a People and MECH are scheduled for tomorrow. The Head of State did not send an invitation to "MRF - New Beginning".

