"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations

The parliamentary group of "Movement for Rights and Feedoms (MRF) - New Beginning" held a working meeting with representatives of employers, specifically from the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations, the party's press office said on January 9.

The meeting focused on issues in the energy sector and their impact on businesses.

Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations representatives raised concerns about the lack of an effective mechanism to compensate for the high energy prices, which is causing significant tension among enterprises.

"MRF - New Beginning" is committed to the introduction of an automatic mechanism for compensation of electricity prices in 2025 for non-household consumers. The party emphasized that without such a mechanism, the prices of all goods and products manufactured in Bulgaria would rise, affecting the public financially.

Regarding the Law on Extending the State Budget, employers' organizations urged its swift adoption and called for the State Budget to be reviewed in the parliamentary chamber as quickly as possible.

"MRF - New Beginnings" assured that it would defend the interests of the employers' organizations and support their proposals during the discussion of the State Budget.

