Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?

Stray and free-roaming animals are posing serious traffic safety risk on the main roads in Dupnitsa. It is important to remember that, due to the lack of measures to address a similar issue in Kyustendil at the end of last year, an 18-year-old girl lost her life in a serious accident caused by animals on the road. However, preventive measures are being prepared in Dupnitsa.

Local mayors and residents note that the problem of animals on the road in the area is significant, posing a challenge for local authorities and all relevant institutions.

"The section is indeed risky. Over the last three months, the municipality's duty officer has received more than 10-15 reports of animals on the road. Measures will be taken, including the installation of temporary fencing in the areas where animals most frequently cross," stated Părvan Dangov, the mayor of Dupnitsa.

The mayor urged people to remain cautious and calm, emphasizing that the animals are not at fault, and their place is not on the road.

