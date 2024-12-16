НОВИНИ
BG

President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year

президентът дава време разговори връчва мандата нова година


от БНТ
17:27, 16.12.2024

EN


The first mandate to form a government will be handed after the New Year if this week is used for talks between political formations, President Rumen Radev told journalists on December 16.

"There is no set time or specific timeframe. If this week is truly needed for discussions. I cannot hand over a mandate because we are entering Christmas and New Year holidays," Radev said," said Radev.

The President said that talks between political parties were progressing slowly. He emphasized that the time requested by political forces is justified only if the Parliament, along with the attempts for forming a government, resumes its normal work and makes up for lost time.

Radev noted that the constitutional procedure should account for this. When asked about the political atmosphere regarding the formation of a government, Radev said:

"I see an understanding of the necessity to form a government, but you see that it is connected with many specifics for each of the parties. Parliament is highly fragmented, and parties are approaching each other very cautiously."

Regarding the tensions between "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the Prosecutor's office, Radev commented that "the issue is not about parliamentary immunity, but about having a consistent approach, without selective justice." He added that violating this principle leaves the impression of interference in the political process.

"I expect that by the New Year there will be a clear result whether the parties have the attitude, the will, to cooperate, and most importantly to compromise. Forming a government in a highly fragmented parliament requires, above all, compromise," the head of state said.

Head of State Rumen Radev participated in the Annual Meeting of Bulgarian Olympic Teams in Natural Sciences, where he congratulated students, teachers, and team leaders for their achievements.

In 2024, Bulgaria’s national science Olympiad teams won a total of 91 medals from international, European, youth, and Balkan Olympiads and competitions, including 11 gold, 40 silver, and 40 bronze medals. The event was held under the patronage of the President.

