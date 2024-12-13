GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP

"There is a difference between talks and negotiations. Today, the negotiating team, composed of Zhelyazkov, Donchev, Danny Mitov, Raya, will send official letters to the parties that have expressed willingness to talk about this topic. I personally spoke with Zafirov this morning. They will receive written invitations, and I hope discussions about forming a government will happen as quickly as possible,” stated GERB leader Boyko Borissov on the sidelines of Parliament on December 13.

Borissov mentioned that yesterday he spoke with President Radev about whether more time is needed and expressed that indeed, they would need more time, but he believes they will ultimately succeed.

photo: BTA

The talks will be separately and by topic, Borissov added. He said the letters have already been sent to Democratic Bulgaria, Bulgarian Socialist Party and There is Siuch a People.

"Asen Vassilev (of We Continue the Change) said yesterday that he refuses. He did not even apologise, yesterday he said they were celebrating. What? To sit down with Assen Vassilev to talk, who sat next to me and said all these things yesterday?

