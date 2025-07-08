Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova: "Today Is a Historic Day for Bulgaria"

“Today is a historic day for Bulgaria. Our country has achieved one of its strategic goals—joining the eurozone,” stated Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova during the official ceremony welcoming Bulgaria as the 21st member of the Eurozone on July 8.

She emphasized that this success is the result of years of persistent national effort.

"Exactly five years ago, the Bulgarian government under Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov made it possible for Bulgaria to enter the Eurozone’s waiting room," Petkova said, adding that without this step, today’s achievement would not have been possible.

According to her, Eurozone membership is a prerequisite for financial stability and a better business environment in the country.

"Membership in the Eurozone means more investments and greater economic growth," she added.

Petkova expressed gratitude to everyone who walked the path to the euro alongside Bulgaria and concluded by affirming Bulgaria’s commitment to sound financial governance:

“Bulgaria will continue to be a pillar of fiscal discipline. We will do everything possible to live up to the trust and support we’ve received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”