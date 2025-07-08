PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: "We Did It! From 1 January 2026, Bulgaria Will Officially Adopt the Euro."

We did it! Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro.We thank all institutions, partners and everyone whose efforts made this landmark moment possible. The government remains committed to a smooth and effective transition to the euro in the interest of all citizens, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. wrote on social media platform X

As of 1.1.2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro.We thank all institutions, partners and everyone whose efforts made this landmark moment possible. The government remains committed to a smooth and effective transition to the euro in the interest of all citizens. - Rossen Jeliazkov (@R_JeliazkovPM) July 8, 2025