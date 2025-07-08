БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: "We Did It! From 1 January 2026, Bulgaria Will Officially Adopt the Euro."

Снимка: BTA

We did it! Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro.We thank all institutions, partners and everyone whose efforts made this landmark moment possible. The government remains committed to a smooth and effective transition to the euro in the interest of all citizens, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. wrote on social media platform X

