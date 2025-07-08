WCC Leader Asen Vasilev: “Bulgaria Is Now a Full Member of the Eurozone and of the EU in All Its Formats”

“On June 30, 2021, we released the euro adoption plan for public consultation. Nearly a year later, the plan was approved by the Petkov cabinet in May 2022. With today’s decision by the European Parliament, the process is complete and the change has become reality. Bulgaria is now a full member of the eurozone,” wrote 'We Continue the Change' party leader Asen Vasilev in a Facebook post on July 8.

“With this,” he added, “we are now a full-fledged member of the European Union in all of its formats. There is no longer a single decision made without Bulgarian participation or without the Bulgarian voice being heard.”

In his words, from this point forward, whether Bulgarians live according to European standards “depends solely on us.”