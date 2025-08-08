Seven Major Railway Stations in Bulgaria Now Offer Free Internet

The National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) has provided free wireless internet at seven major railway stations across the country, the company announced.

Passengers can now access Wi-Fi at the stations in Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Burgas, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Ruse, and Varna.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has taken steps to provide free internet, with the aim of ensuring that all railway stations in the country are equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of 2026.

This initiative is part of NRIC’s programme to modernise station infrastructure, in line with practices in many EU countries, where passenger areas at main railway stations offer free and secure wireless internet access, the company noted.

Over the past year, nearly 3.5 million passengers passed through the country’s busiest station – Sofia Central Railway Station – while the second busiest, in Plovdiv, handled 2 million passengers.

In total, the seven stations serve almost 9.5 million passengers annually, all of whom will now be able to use free internet while waiting for their trains.

At the end of March this year, NRIC signed a contract to restore maintenance of the specialised communication system in the railway sector.