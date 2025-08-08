Twelve Members of “Hells Angels” Motorcycle Club Arrested for Extortion, Assault, and Robberies

Twelve members of the motorcycle club “Hells Angels” have been arrested for racketeering, assault, and robberies during a specialised operation by Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

The criminal group, operating since 2014 and led from Veliko Tarnovo, carried out violent crimes nationwide, including extortion, intimidation, and aggravated robberies.

Yesterday’s raid (August 7) involved searches at 27 addresses and 11 vehicles across several regions. Authorities seized bladed weapons, large amounts of cash, phones, and computers.

Prosecutors state that five of the suspects are charged with between 21–25 separate crimes committed over an extended period. For these individuals, prosecutors have requested pre-trial detention, citing a high risk of flight or reoffending. The others received bail ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 leva (BGN).

Iliyan Blagoev – Spokesperson for the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office: "An organised criminal group which commissioned the perpetration of a series of offences to other individuals, predominantly involving the use of violence – ranging from acts of hooliganism and bodily harm, through to coercion, extortion, racketeering, and aggravated robberies accompanied by moderate and serious bodily injuries."

All those arrested have previoius criminal records.

Hristo Khrisov – District Prosecutor of Veliko Tarnovo:

"Charges have been brought against 12 individuals. Five of them face charges for between 21 and 25 separate offences committed over an extended period of time. In respect of these five individuals, there is a real risk that they may abscond or commit further crimes; therefore, motions have been prepared requesting that they be remanded in custody. For the remaining individuals, an appropriate measure of restraint has been determined to be bail, set at varying amounts between 3,000 and 6,000 leva."

All those detained are members of the Veliko Tarnovo chapter of the “Hells Angels” motorcycle club. According to unofficial information, the local leaders of the club – Emil Yordanov, known as The Black, and Miroslav Pashov, known as Pashata – led the gang and are also among those arrested.

Iliyan Blagoev – Spokesperson for the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office:

"I wish to emphasise strongly that these are specific actions carried out by specific individuals, who are personally accountable for their conduct, and there is no established direct link to the club as an organisation itself."

A total of 140 officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime took part in the specialised operation, which was conducted across seven regions of the country.