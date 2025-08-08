БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разкритие за трагедията със Сияна: Камионът бил с...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Игра с пиратки е причинила пожара в Шуменското плато,...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
От днес цените на всички стоки и услуги трябва да са...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
"Не мисля, че животът ми струва 10 000 лв.":...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Twelve Members of “Hells Angels” Motorcycle Club Arrested for Extortion, Assault, and Robberies

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази

A total of 140 officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime took part in the specialised operation, which was conducted across seven districts of the country.

арестуваха души рокерския клуб bdquoхелс ейнджълсldquo рекет побой грабежи

Twelve members of the motorcycle club “Hells Angels” have been arrested for racketeering, assault, and robberies during a specialised operation by Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

The criminal group, operating since 2014 and led from Veliko Tarnovo, carried out violent crimes nationwide, including extortion, intimidation, and aggravated robberies.

Yesterday’s raid (August 7) involved searches at 27 addresses and 11 vehicles across several regions. Authorities seized bladed weapons, large amounts of cash, phones, and computers.

Prosecutors state that five of the suspects are charged with between 21–25 separate crimes committed over an extended period. For these individuals, prosecutors have requested pre-trial detention, citing a high risk of flight or reoffending. The others received bail ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 leva (BGN).

Iliyan Blagoev – Spokesperson for the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office:

"An organised criminal group which commissioned the perpetration of a series of offences to other individuals, predominantly involving the use of violence – ranging from acts of hooliganism and bodily harm, through to coercion, extortion, racketeering, and aggravated robberies accompanied by moderate and serious bodily injuries."

All those arrested have previoius criminal records.

Hristo Khrisov – District Prosecutor of Veliko Tarnovo:
"Charges have been brought against 12 individuals. Five of them face charges for between 21 and 25 separate offences committed over an extended period of time. In respect of these five individuals, there is a real risk that they may abscond or commit further crimes; therefore, motions have been prepared requesting that they be remanded in custody. For the remaining individuals, an appropriate measure of restraint has been determined to be bail, set at varying amounts between 3,000 and 6,000 leva."

All those detained are members of the Veliko Tarnovo chapter of the “Hells Angels” motorcycle club. According to unofficial information, the local leaders of the club – Emil Yordanov, known as The Black, and Miroslav Pashov, known as Pashata – led the gang and are also among those arrested.

Iliyan Blagoev – Spokesperson for the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office:
"I wish to emphasise strongly that these are specific actions carried out by specific individuals, who are personally accountable for their conduct, and there is no established direct link to the club as an organisation itself."

A total of 140 officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime took part in the specialised operation, which was conducted across seven regions of the country.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
2
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по продължителност на живота в добро здраве
3
Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по...
Опит за грабеж на 100 хиляди лева пред банков клон в София
4
Опит за грабеж на 100 хиляди лева пред банков клон в София
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
16-годишен се удари с мотоциклета на баща си в крава и загина
6
16-годишен се удари с мотоциклета на баща си в крава и загина

Най-четени

Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
1
Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
2
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с 2,73 промила
3
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с...
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
4
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и...
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с искане за справедливост
5
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с...
Почти денонощна работа срещу мизерно заплащане: Все повече сигнали за съвременно робство в България
6
Почти денонощна работа срещу мизерно заплащане: Все повече сигнали...

More from: Bulgaria

No Outbreak of Blue Tongue in Sheep in Smolyan District
No Outbreak of Blue Tongue in Sheep in Smolyan District
The Animals Affected by the Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Pavel Banya Have Been Culled The Animals Affected by the Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Pavel Banya Have Been Culled
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS) A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
"I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland "I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Seven Major Railway Stations in Bulgaria Now Offer Free Internet Seven Major Railway Stations in Bulgaria Now Offer Free Internet
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Wanted in Kidnapping Investigation Surrenders to Police Wanted in Kidnapping Investigation Surrenders to Police
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Дебалансираният камион от катастрофата със Сияна бил с тон и половина по-тежък отдясно
Дебалансираният камион от катастрофата със Сияна бил с тон и...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Двойни цени в левове и евро вече са задължителни – какво се променя от днес? Двойни цени в левове и евро вече са задължителни – какво се променя от днес?
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
България и еврото
Липсата на нова биодобавка блокира доставките на бензин в цялата страна Липсата на нова биодобавка блокира доставките на бензин в цялата страна
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
7 големи гари в страната вече имат безплатен интернет
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Краят на ултиматума: В очакване на срещата Тръмп - Путин
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
"Златните паспорти“ изпратиха на съд бивш шеф на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
Нестандартен подход: Кози срещу пожарите
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ