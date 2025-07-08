Historic Moment: Bulgaria Is Now a Member of the Eurozone

The vote by the Finance Ministers of the European Union has just concluded. All three legislative acts related to Bulgaria’s accession were unanimously adopted, officially confirming that Bulgaria is now a member of the Eurozone.

These legislative acts will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union in the coming days.

Bulgarian Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova is expected to address the media shortly.

An official ceremony marking Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is scheduled to take place later today.

European Parliament Approves Bulgaria's Entry into the Eurozone

