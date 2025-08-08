БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Animals Affected by the Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Pavel Banya Have Been Culled

Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Снимка: The image is illustrative

An outbreak of sheep and goat pox has been detected in the municipality of Pavel Banya. In response, a ban on the trade, movement, and transport of sheep and goats within the municipality has been imposed. These measures aim to contain the spread of the virus and protect animal health.

A week after an outbreak of sheep and goat pox was identified in the village of Sheynovo near Kazanlak, a new outbreak has now appeared just a few kilometres away.

Dr. Damyan Mikov, director of the Regional Directorate of Food Safety in Stara Zagora, told BNT that on Wednesday they received a report from the owner of the affected premises about sick animals. After tests were conducted, it was confirmed that some animals showed clinical signs of the disease. Mikov added that the outbreak was contained yesterday with all necessary measures taken, and today disinfection efforts continue in the affected area.

See more in the video.

Bulgaria

No Outbreak of Blue Tongue in Sheep in Smolyan District
No Outbreak of Blue Tongue in Sheep in Smolyan District
A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS) A Walk to the Rock Phenomenon "The Three Brothers" near Aytos (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
"I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland "I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Twelve Members of “Hells Angels” Motorcycle Club Arrested for Extortion, Assault, and Robberies Twelve Members of “Hells Angels” Motorcycle Club Arrested for Extortion, Assault, and Robberies
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Seven Major Railway Stations in Bulgaria Now Offer Free Internet Seven Major Railway Stations in Bulgaria Now Offer Free Internet
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Wanted in Kidnapping Investigation Surrenders to Police Wanted in Kidnapping Investigation Surrenders to Police
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

