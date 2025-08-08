The Animals Affected by the Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Pavel Banya Have Been Culled

An outbreak of sheep and goat pox has been detected in the municipality of Pavel Banya. In response, a ban on the trade, movement, and transport of sheep and goats within the municipality has been imposed. These measures aim to contain the spread of the virus and protect animal health.

A week after an outbreak of sheep and goat pox was identified in the village of Sheynovo near Kazanlak, a new outbreak has now appeared just a few kilometres away.

Dr. Damyan Mikov, director of the Regional Directorate of Food Safety in Stara Zagora, told BNT that on Wednesday they received a report from the owner of the affected premises about sick animals. After tests were conducted, it was confirmed that some animals showed clinical signs of the disease. Mikov added that the outbreak was contained yesterday with all necessary measures taken, and today disinfection efforts continue in the affected area.

