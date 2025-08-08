No Outbreak of Blue Tongue in Sheep in Smolyan District

There is no outbreak of the "blue tongue" disease among sheep in the Smolyan district (Southern Bulgaria), contrary to earlier reports on social media today, August 8. This was confirmed to BNT by Krasimir Daskalov, Deputy Regional Governor of Smolyan. Following a report, the Regional Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) inspected a site today, but no symptoms of the disease were found.

Nevertheless, measures against the disease have been intensified. Orders issued by local and state authorities outline key actions, including restricting the free movement of animals, disinfection, increased monitoring during regular visits and examinations by registered veterinarians, inspections for illegal trade, blood sampling, and other precautions.