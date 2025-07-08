GERB Leader Says: “I Thank All Who Made This Possible” as Bulgaria Officially Joins the Eurozone

Following the unanimous decision by the Council of the European Union to approve Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone as of January 1, 2026, GERB party leader Boyko Borissov on July 8 expressed his gratitude on the social platform X:

“I thank all Bulgarian and European institutions, partners, Members of Parliament, and everyone whose efforts made this possible,” Borissov wrote.

Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, Borissov added.

With today’s vote by the Council of the EU, the final step of the accession process has been completed. Earlier in the day, the European Parliament also approved the report on Bulgaria’s introduction of the single European currency with a strong majority, marking a historic milestone for the country.