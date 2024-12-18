President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday

On Friday, December 20, at 12:30, President Rumen Radev will meet at the Presidency with Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who will visit Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian President, the press secretariat of the head of state said on December 18.

The focus of the discussions is expected to be on the further deepening of friendly bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Hungary, topics on the European Union agenda, and the security environment in the region.

Following the meeting, President Radev and Prime Minister Orbán will make joint statements to the media in the Coat of Arms Hall.

