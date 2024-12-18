НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday

Viktor Orban comes to Bulgaria at the invitation of Rumen Radev

позиция президентството обидните квалификации българия страна рсм
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:41, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On Friday, December 20, at 12:30, President Rumen Radev will meet at the Presidency with Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who will visit Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian President, the press secretariat of the head of state said on December 18.

The focus of the discussions is expected to be on the further deepening of friendly bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Hungary, topics on the European Union agenda, and the security environment in the region.

Following the meeting, President Radev and Prime Minister Orbán will make joint statements to the media in the Coat of Arms Hall.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
20:19, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
18:17, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
17:46, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
16:56, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
16:06, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
 The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
15:11, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
 Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
13:55, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
 Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
13:35, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
13:13, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
 Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
20:34, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
More from: Politics
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement
GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement
Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
Топ 24
Най-четени
ГЕРБ-СДС прекратява преговорите: ДБ не подкрепи Росен Желязков за премиер
ГЕРБ-СДС прекратява преговорите: ДБ не подкрепи Росен Желязков за...
Тежко е състоянието на композитора Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив на газова бутилка
Тежко е състоянието на композитора Александър Савелиев, който...
Фестивалът "Сурва" отново гостува в София
Фестивалът "Сурва" отново гостува в София
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
От "Демократична България" научават от медиите, че ГЕРБ прекратяват преговорите
От "Демократична България" научават от медиите, че ГЕРБ...
Продължава поскъпването на храните на едро тази седмица
Продължава поскъпването на храните на едро тази седмица
Зимен Кръстовден е!
Зимен Кръстовден е!
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам на музиката
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам...
След скандалния клип с бебета и акушерки: Ще има ли последствия за болницата в Сливен?
След скандалния клип с бебета и акушерки: Ще има ли последствия за...
Станаха ясни четвъртфиналните сблъсъци за Купа България по волейбол за жени, Финалната четворка ще се играе в зала "Левски София"
Станаха ясни четвъртфиналните сблъсъци за Купа България по волейбол за жени, Финалната четворка ще се играе в зала "Левски София"
Още един слънчев и топъл декемврийски ден
Още един слънчев и топъл декемврийски ден