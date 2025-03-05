PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels tomorrow, March 6. This was announced by the government’s press office, which specified that EU leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the common European defence in terms of collective capabilities, funding, and strategic partnerships.

In addition, the Heads of State and Government will discuss possibilities for achieving lasting and sustainable peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Prior to the meeting, the leaders of the EU member states will have a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The European Council will discuss short-term solutions at its extraordinary meeting on March 6, aiming to make Europe more sovereign, capable, and prepared for the immediate and future challenges to its security. This is stated in a letter from the President of the European Council, António Costa, to the participants of the upcoming meeting.

Tomorrow, the Council in Brussels will focus primarily on the possibilities for new financial mechanisms that should be deployed as a resource and opportunity, the synergy between public and private capital, so that Europe can be a secure haven for our European and democratic way of life in the coming years, the Prime Minister said earlier today.

