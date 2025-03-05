Will the boat of power turn upside down?

The position Bulgaria has on Ukraine is the only right one that is possible at the moment, GERB leader, Boyko Borissov said on March 5.

photo by BTA

Boyko Borissov - Chairman of the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: "I truly hope that after you didn’t want a Prime Minister who could handle this complicated situation, Rosen Zhelyazkov will manage to react appropriately on the spot. I sincerely hope so."

He said that GERB-UDF's coalition partners did not want him to be the Prime Minister.

Who did not wish?

"Our coalition partners."

Borissov pointed out that the positions of the USA and Ukraine are undergoing changes, which means that the European position will also be transformed. He expressed satisfaction that all the proposals he made at the recent leaders' meeting were included by Ursula von der Leyen for discussion at tomorrow’s European Council. These include: the defence percentage should not count towards the overall deficit, which would ease Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone. He noted that Bulgaria has a well-developed defence industry, and through joint ventures with French and German companies, it could modernise and double production, creating new jobs.

Borissov agrees that the contribution of Europe and the US should be equal in NATO.

Boyko Borissov - chairman of the GERB-UDF: "If my memory serves me correctly, about 70% comes from the US, and European countries have a significantly smaller contribution. Given that we seek common global security, a missile defence shield, and everything else, the EU should invest in this defence. This was rightly and honestly raised by President Trump as a request."

Bulgaria should participate in all meetings for the formation of European security, be at the centre, not on the periphery, insisted the representatives from We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria.

photo by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Kiril Petkov - WCC-DB: "Bulgaria must stand firm on the European position, be with European leaders, and make it clear that when someone dreams of creating spheres of influence, sketching on napkins how the new map of Europe should look, Bulgaria is part of the EU and cannot fall into other peripheries, but for this we cannot be condescending, we must take the strong European position."

According to Delyan Peevski, (leader of MRF - New Beginning) our position on Ukraine is clear. Regarding possible financial aid for Kyiv, he stated:

photo by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Delyan Peevski - Chairman of the MRF-New Beginning group: We will be firmly against any kind of assistance. All money should go to the Bulgarian citizens, as there is not enough as it is. Everything should be used within Bulgaria. We must focus on making Bulgaria strong. Given that we have no means to support others, we must first help our own people. Can you have a neutral position and always be spineless, always outside of everything, wherever we are invited, whatever happens, nothing depends on us, can’t you see?"

This prompted attacks from DRF-MRF against Peevski. According to them, he wears a Euro-Atlantic mask emptied of content. They urged him to return the medal he received from the Verkhovna Rada.

DRF-MRF stated that Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is making significant efforts for the country to have its rightful position. They reminded that they support the government to dismantle the Peevski model. Regarding appointments to the second tier of government, they emphasised:

Valentin Tonchev, DRF-MRF Parliamentary Group: "DRF-MRF is part of the governing majority, and we expect to bear joint responsibility for all appointments to key regulatory bodies in the state."

Borissov responded that for GERB, participation in the government is not at any cost. He said they proposed rules for the selection of regulators, and if no agreement is reached, no new members will be appointed. Regarding the government, he remarked:

"It is certainly not stable. How can it be stable when we have diametrically opposed parties brought together with the primary goal of adopting the budget and entering the Eurozone? So, anyone can rock the boat, as you like to say, as much as they want."

Borissov added that GERB participates in the government to avoid early elections, which would not be good for the country.

Borissov added that GERB participates in the government to avoid early elections, which would not be good for the country.

"And that's why I sacrificed my party. That's why I sacrificed my ego, because now I would already be with Trump. At the council that night, it wasn't Orban and Macron who were going to have dinner, Victor was going to be with me. That's the difference. But the Bulgarians chose, I say in general, not to be - well it won't be and that's why we are in a position where we are wandering."

And the MEC, unhappy with Natalia Kiselova's performance, announced that they were starting to collect signatures to vote for her resignation.





Meanwhile, MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) party, dissatisfied with the work of Parliament's Speaker Natalyia Kiseleva, announced they were starting to collect signatures to vote for her resignation.

