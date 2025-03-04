PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Just and lasting peace can be achieved through security for Ukraine and the EU

Bulgaria cannot afford to be placed in a situation, either actively or passively, where it must choose between different stances on the war taken by the EU and the United States. We consider them as allies in NATO and as joint guarantors for the protection of our national security, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said after the meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers on March 4.

“A just and lasting peace can be achieved through security for Ukraine and for the EU,” Zhelyazkov said.

Zhelyazkov thanked all participants in the meeting for their constructive tone.

The topic of the meeting was "Review and analysis of the current geopolitical situation and the resulting risks to national security".

The chairpersons of all parliamentary groups were invited to participate in the meeting.

