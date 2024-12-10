Kiril Petkov filed a request for lifting his immunity as MP
The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MP in the 51st Parliament, Kiril Petkov, on Decemebr 10, filed a request in Pparliament's registry asking for lifting his immunity . Later, he wrote in a Facebook post:
"Today I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski, nor the other thugs, nor their "machine-dwarfs" can bend us. They are weak and pathetic in their attempts to intimidate. We will not give up until Bulgaria becomes a state governed by the rule of law and these filthy techniques become a thing of the past."
