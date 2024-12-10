Kiril Petkov filed a request for lifting his immunity as MP

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MP in the 51st Parliament, Kiril Petkov, on Decemebr 10, filed a request in Pparliament's registry asking for lifting his immunity . Later, he wrote in a Facebook post:

"Today I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski, nor the other thugs, nor their "machine-dwarfs" can bend us. They are weak and pathetic in their attempts to intimidate. We will not give up until Bulgaria becomes a state governed by the rule of law and these filthy techniques become a thing of the past."

"Today, I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski nor the other thugs, nor their 'puppets' can bring us down. They are weak and pathetic in their attempts to intimidate. We will not give up until Bulgaria becomes a state governed by the rule of law and these dirty tactics are left in the past."