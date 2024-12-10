НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Kiril Petkov filed a request for lifting his immunity as MP

кирил петков депозира искане отмяна имунитета деловодстото
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:36, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MP in the 51st Parliament, Kiril Petkov, on Decemebr 10, filed a request in Pparliament's registry asking for lifting his immunity . Later, he wrote in a Facebook post:

"Today I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski, nor the other thugs, nor their "machine-dwarfs" can bend us. They are weak and pathetic in their attempts to intimidate. We will not give up until Bulgaria becomes a state governed by the rule of law and these filthy techniques become a thing of the past."

"Today, I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski nor the other thugs, nor their 'puppets' can bring us down. They are weak and pathetic in their attempts to intimidate. We will not give up until Bulgaria becomes a state governed by the rule of law and these dirty tactics are left in the past."

https://bntnews.bg/news/acting-prosecutor-general-seeks-to-lift-the-immunity-of-39-39we-continue-the-change-democratic-bulgaria-39-co-leader-kir-1317732news.html

Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader Kiril Petkov

MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit "Novo Selo" training ground on December 19th
NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit "Novo Selo" training ground on December 19th
18:59, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 President to WCC-DB: The place of a second political force is a serious responsibility for forming a government
President to WCC-DB: The place of a second political force is a serious responsibility for forming a government
17:24, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
 President Radev to GERB-UDF leader Borissov: You are entrusted with the greatest responsibility for forming a government
President Radev to GERB-UDF leader Borissov: You are entrusted with the greatest responsibility for forming a government
16:50, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 The BETL pyramid: Thousands of Bulgarians lose money in the scheme
The BETL pyramid: Thousands of Bulgarians lose money in the scheme
14:28, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
 Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors
Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors
13:28, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Parliament sits in extraordinary session
Parliament sits in extraordinary session
13:04, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
12:50, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
22:13, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
21:54, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
20:59, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 Austria lifts its veto on Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of theSchengen free-travel area
Austria lifts its veto on Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of theSchengen free-travel area
20:34, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
19:42, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
More from: Politics
President to WCC-DB: The place of a second political force is a serious responsibility for forming a government
President to WCC-DB: The place of a second political force is a serious responsibility for forming a government
President Radev to GERB-UDF leader Borissov: You are entrusted with the greatest responsibility for forming a government
President Radev to GERB-UDF leader Borissov: You are entrusted with the greatest responsibility for forming a government
Parliament sits in extraordinary session
Parliament sits in extraordinary session
MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away"
MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away"
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' MP and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader, Kiril Petkov
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' MP and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader, Kiril Petkov
President to begin on Dec 10 consultations on forming a government
President to begin on Dec 10 consultations on forming a government
Топ 24
Най-четени
Президентът Радев към Борисов: Натоварени сте с най-голямата отговорност за съставяне на правителство
Президентът Радев към Борисов: Натоварени сте с най-голямата...
Пирамидата BETL: Хиляди българи са инвестирали над 80 млн. долара в схемата с батерии
Пирамидата BETL: Хиляди българи са инвестирали над 80 млн. долара в...
Президентът Румен Радев стартира консултациите с партиите
Президентът Румен Радев стартира консултациите с партиите
Загуби на вода и с новия водопровод на Шумен, тревожно е нивото на язовир "Тича"
Загуби на вода и с новия водопровод на Шумен, тревожно е нивото на...
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща по БНТ 3
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща...
Израел нанесе над 250 въздушни удара по Сирия, силни експлозии в Дамаск
Израел нанесе над 250 въздушни удара по Сирия, силни експлозии в...
Борисов: Ще вляза в диалог с ПП-ДБ заради държавата, ако искат силно правителство - трябва аз да съм премиер
Борисов: Ще вляза в диалог с ПП-ДБ заради държавата, ако искат...
ПП: Ако ДБ решат да преговарят с ГЕРБ, без да са подписали декларацията, ще уважим решението
ПП: Ако ДБ решат да преговарят с ГЕРБ, без да са подписали...
Австрия вдигна ветото си за членството на България и Румъния в Шенген
Австрия вдигна ветото си за членството на България и Румъния в Шенген
Българският национален отбор по волейбол за жени избегна Япония, Турция и САЩ в Лигата на нациите
Българският национален отбор по волейбол за жени избегна Япония, Турция и САЩ в Лигата на нациите
Марк Рюте идва в България
Марк Рюте идва в България