Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us

The dirty machine started hitting us - three in one week, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, MP and co-chairman, Kiril Petkov, wrote in a Facebook post on December 13.

Earlier today, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office announced that they had proposed to Acting Prosecutor Genera, Borislav Sarafov, to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova.

"Both (Delyan) Peevski and (acting Prosecutor General) Sarafov know that there is no middle ground. It is either them or us, and the final result depends on all Bulgarians - whether they stay at home or oppose. Now I think it is clear to everyone why Borissov does not want to sign the (sanitary cordon) declaration - because he is afraid of exactly that. He knows that either they are partners with Peevski, or he could end up behind bars for a long time," Petkov said.

The WCC-DB co-chair notes "they will not bend us" and adds that they are not going to negotiations without a declaration.

"I hope the citizens will appreciate this because apparently we are the only obstacle before the thefts of 5 years ago to return in full force. As seen in the new budget! No money for pensions, for young families, for education, and sacks of money being taken out of every ministry while businesses are being racketeered all over Bulgaria. This is their model and the choice is ours!", Petkov wrote.















Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News