Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us

кирил петков мръсната машина тръгна наред удря
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:53, 13.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The dirty machine started hitting us - three in one week, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, MP and co-chairman, Kiril Petkov, wrote in a Facebook post on December 13.

Earlier today, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office announced that they had proposed to Acting Prosecutor Genera, Borislav Sarafov, to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova.

"Both (Delyan) Peevski and (acting Prosecutor General) Sarafov know that there is no middle ground. It is either them or us, and the final result depends on all Bulgarians - whether they stay at home or oppose. Now I think it is clear to everyone why Borissov does not want to sign the (sanitary cordon) declaration - because he is afraid of exactly that. He knows that either they are partners with Peevski, or he could end up behind bars for a long time," Petkov said.

The WCC-DB co-chair notes "they will not bend us" and adds that they are not going to negotiations without a declaration.

"I hope the citizens will appreciate this because apparently we are the only obstacle before the thefts of 5 years ago to return in full force. As seen in the new budget! No money for pensions, for young families, for education, and sacks of money being taken out of every ministry while businesses are being racketeered all over Bulgaria. This is their model and the choice is ours!", Petkov wrote.






Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'
 MPs called for a new budget for 2025
 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, visits Bulgaria
 30,000 victims of the BETL pyramid scheme - only 30 alerts in the Ministry of Interior
 GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP
 One-year-old child died in ambulance, the parents blame the medics
 Four Bulgarian companies will receive grants to improve processes in energy, transport and cyber defence
 Surprise before the start of the ski season in Bansko: higher prices for lift tickets and accommodation
 Pyramids, threats and fraudulent schemes: the version of Kalina and Kalin from BETL
 President Radev concludes government-forming consultations with parliamentary parties
 The state of the water resource is alarming
 Bulgaria becomes full memebr of Schengen zone - comments from the National Assembly
MPs called for a new budget for 2025
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, visits Bulgaria
GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP
President Radev concludes government-forming consultations with parliamentary parties
Bulgaria becomes full memebr of Schengen zone - comments from the National Assembly
Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025
