Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General

With 22 votes, the Legal Affairs Committee of the Bulgarian Parliament on January 14 voted to suspend the procedure for electing a new Prosecutor General.

"The procedures initiated under Art. 173, par. 1 that have not been completed by presidential decree of appointment on the date of promulgation of this law shall be terminated," the adopted paragraph states.

Additionally, a text from the transitional and concluding provisions was adopted, according to which, within six months from the enactment of this law, the National Assembly and the judiciary initiate a new procedure for selecting members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The committee members reviewed the amendments to the Judicial System Act on second reading today. This takes place just two days before the final stage of the procedure for selecting the new Chief Prosecutor. The only candidate for the position is the acting Chief Prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov.

Last week, lawmakers passed at first reading all three bills on changes related to the election of a new prosecutor general. These bills include the termination of the ongoing procedures for electing the Chief Prosecutor and the President of the Supreme Administrative Court. The three bills were consolidated into one.

