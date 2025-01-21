Minister of Justice convenes an extraordinary meeting of SJC Plenum on Thursday

Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev has convened an extraordinary meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday - 23 January at 9:30 am, the Ministry of Justice said on January 21.

The first item on the agenda is a ruling on the postponed procedure for the election of a Prosecutor General, in line with a decision of the SJC Plenum of January 16 and the promulgation of the amendments to the Judicial System Act on January 21 2025.

The amendments to the Judicial System Act were promulgated today in the State Gazette.

On 16 January, by 18 votes in favour, the Supreme Judicial Council postponed the election of the Prosecutor General.

At that time, the representative of the Supreme Judicial Council Boyan Magdalinchev said that in his opinion the changes to the Judicial System Act were unconstitutional.

"We decided that it was better to wait until the promulgation in the State Gazette nad make the final decision once the law comes into force," Magdalinchev said.

