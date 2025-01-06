НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion

мвр намерените странджа мигранти починали преумора
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The bodies of five deceased illegal migrants have now been found in the Strandzha region, believed to have been part of the same group as they were found in close proximity. Their ages are estimated to be between 17 and 25 years old. Caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, on January 6 said that there were no signs of violence, with the cause of death being frostbite and excessive consumption of energy drinks.

Establishing the exact age of the deceased is difficult as they were found without identification documents. However, one of the bodies has already been identified at the Burgas morgue by a cousin. In an earlier interview with BNT, the relative explained that 16-year-old Ahmad from Egypt was trying to reach Italy, where his brother lives.

"They found them following a tip-off. As far as I understand from the 'Border Police', when relatives cross into Bulgaria and pass through country, they report the location of a body if the person died while traveling with them or if the person was left behind because he/she couldn't continue," explained Dr. Galina Mileva, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at the egenral hospital in Burgas.

One of the three migrants initially reported by the "Mission Wings" Foundation died due to a pulmonary embolism, while the others from hypothermia. Their deaths occurred 36 hours before they were found on December 29. Caretaker Minister of Interior, Ilkov emphasized that there was no evidence of violence.

"These migrants in the Sredets area died from exhaustion and hypothermia, likely exacerbated by the excessive consumption of energy drinks during their journey. The terrain in Strandzha Mountain is extremely harsh. But I can categorically state that there was no violence against the migrants. Such claims are speculation," Ilkov said.

Ilkov also dismissed claims that the police did not provide assistance following the initial reports of deceased migrants. However, once the bodies are found, they often remain at the Burgas hospital morgue for extended periods, as only a few cases are claimed by relatives.

"In the summer of 2023, when we had around 36-40 migrants pass through our ward, it was a tragedy. There was simply no space to store them," said Dr. Galina Mileva.

Some of the deceased were buried by authorities after the conclusion of the investigations, while 17 bodies remain in the Burgas morgue, with one of them having been there for two years.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
20:40, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
19:37, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
 Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
19:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
 Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
18:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
15:47, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
13:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
12:50, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
20:19, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
Топ 24
Най-четени
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си - полицай в Пловдив
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си -...
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и САЩ
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и...
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от Конаре
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от...
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две седмици преди влизането на Тръмп в Белия дом
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две...
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да спрат да си играят със съдбата на хората
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да...
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
10 часа от Варна до София - закъснения на влакове заради проблем с мрежата
10 часа от Варна до София - закъснения на влакове заради проблем с мрежата
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва в Шумен
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва в Шумен