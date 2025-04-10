БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Suspects in brutal murder in "Zaharna Fabrika" to remain in custody, Sofia City Court rules

The Sofia City Court has ordered that the two suspects in the brutal murder case in the Zaharna Fabrika neighbourhood remain in custody. 18-year-old Alisiya Naydenova and 22-year-old Nacho Dzhadzhev appeared in court wearing hoods and under heavy security.

The defence for Naydenova and Dzhadzhev argued that the prosecution’s case relies primarily on the testimony of a single witness and requested that the suspects be placed under house arrest. They also claimed the two were unaware that the shaft in which the body was found contained water.

According to investigators, the suspects had previously exploited 39-year-old Ivan Vrachev for begging and later tortured him. The motive behind the crime is believed to be financial.

The body was discovered in a shaft full of water in a council block of flats. Forensic examiners concluded that the cause of death was drowning. The body also showed multiple stab wounds. The victim was holding on to a hose in an attempt to save himself but the two accused did not help him.

“This wasn’t something we did on purpose. It will never happen again,” said Alisiya Naydenova during the court hearing.

"I'm sorry I did it," Nacho Dzhadzhev said.

The two are charged with premeditated murder committed in a particularly cruel manner. If found guilty, face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

