Serious criminal incident in Sofia - body of a man was found in a basement full of water

A serious criminal incident occurred in Sofia. The body of a man was found on Sunday, but the case became known today. The body was discovered in a basement filled with water in Block 72 in the 'Zaharna Fabrika' neighbourhood in Sofia. The residential building is municipal.

According to sources close to the investigation, signs of violence were found on the body. The police are investigating a murder.

Unofficial information suggests that two people have been detained.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was a blow to the head with a blunt object.

The motives for the murder are still unclear.