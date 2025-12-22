Tragic Mountain Rescue in Pirin Highlights Dangers of Inadequate Equipment

A serious rescue operation in the Pirin Mountains ended tragically during the holiday period. The main factors in the incident were the lack of proper equipment and underestimating mountain conditions.

The victim, a tourist, died after falling into a ravine near Vihren Peak. He fell from more than 300 metres in the area to the winter route to the summit, known as “Dzhamdzhiev Ridge.” The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the emergency call was received at the Mountain Rescue Service base in Bansko winter resort.

Due to the remote and extremely difficult terrain, a large-scale rescue operation was launched, involving a medical helicopter.

“If a person is prepared and knows where they are going and what they are doing, such incidents can always be avoided,” said Blagovest Obetsanov, Head of the Bansko Mountain Rescue Service.

Two rescuers were airlifted near the scene, but upon reaching the victim, it was confirmed that he had already died.

“What was most concerning is that the victim had no crampons and no helmet. In this area and under these conditions, that is, to say the least, irresponsible,” Obetsanov said.

Initial reports indicate that the two tourists were not roped together, although one of them had crampons. When he slipped, the man slid down a steep snowy slope, went over a rock ledge, and fell between 200 and 300 metres.

The Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross reiterated its call for responsible behaviour in the mountains.

“Underestimating the situation and lacking proper equipment leads to fatal accidents,” said the Head of the Mountain Rescue Service.

According to rescuers, several serious incidents have occurred in the past week, including in Vitosha. They warn that hiking alone in the mountains during winter is extremely risky. Key recommendations include full winter equipment, informing someone of your route, fully charged mobile phones, and mandatory mountain insurance.

“All of this can save a human life,” the rescuers stressed.

