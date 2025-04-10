БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Testing of the average speed control system has begun

Снимка: BTA

On April 10, testing of the new average speed monitoring system began. The trials are being conducted by the National Toll Administration in cooperation with the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, with the aim of verifying the accuracy of measurements before the system is officially launched. According to the Ministry of Regional Development, the procedure will conclude with the type approval of the measuring device — a system for calculating average speed.

The tests are being carried out on Sofia’s Northern Speed Tangent, over a stretch which is 10.278 kilometres long.

The testing includes 500 vehicle passes at varying speeds, under different weather conditions, and at various times of day and night.

For each test run, the actual speed of the vehicle is compared against the speed recorded by the system, following a pre-approved methodology.

Since average speed monitoring involves the determination of a measured quantity, the devices used must undergo conformity assessment procedures in accordance with existing regulations.

These procedures are carried out by the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology and ensure both the accuracy and regulatory compliance of the system.

Once the type approval procedure is completed and legislative changes come into effect, the Ministry of the Interior will be authorized to use the system’s data for law enforcement purposes.

Present at the initial tests were the Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov, the Director of the National Toll Administration, Prof. Oleg Asenov, and the Chairman of the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, Paun Ilchev.

