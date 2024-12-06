Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament

With 140 votes in favour, Nataliya Kiselova nominated by "BSP - United Left" was elected the Speaker of the 51st Parliament on December 6.

MPs from GERB- UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, "BSP-United Left", Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) voted in favour. 93 MPs from Vazrazhdane, MRF-New Beginning, There is sucha People and MECh voted against.

A revote was requested, but the results were repeated.

Silvi Kirilov's candidacy was supported by 98 MEPs. 119 were against.

