БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

National early warning system test: did everyone get the BG-ALERT message?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: БГНЕС

A test of the National Disaster and Emergency Early Warning System, BG ALERT, was conducted on April 1 across the country.

In the village of Voden in Yambol district, where BG ALERT was not activated during the fires last year, there was another issue. Despite this, the fire fighting department reported that 98% of the cells in the country correctly sent out messages from the notification system. Between 11:00 and 11:30 AM today, tests were also conducted on the civil efence warning sirens across the country.

The main requirement for members of the public to receive today’s BG ALERT message was to enable the test option in their phone settings, a procedure that will not be necessary in a real emergency. However, a fundamental condition in both disasters and tests is that there must be coverage from the telecom operator. In Voden, where the system failed to activate during the devastating fires last year, no messages were received again today. The warning siren also did not sound.

Totka Karastoyanova from the village of Voden: “Some places have coverage, others don’t, and we have to search for it. But here, the likelihood of it being available is the highest, which is why I have a phone in the shop. There’s a new cell, as far as I know, after the fires, but the result is still zero. To me, this feels like unfinished business. I don’t know how it should be fixed, but we can't be in the 21st century without mobile phone coverage. Here, it’s just the bell, no sirens. In case of a disaster, it could be fatal, just as it was last summer.”

According to the Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, however, the fire department cannot compel mobile operators to build new cells, nor is it responsible for the sirens in order to solve the issue. Complaints about the lack of test notifications were also raised in some of the larger cities, while others pointed out that they had received the message without setting their phones in advance.

Dimo Dimitrov: I have received before so it should have been on.

"My phone is in standard mode. I don’t know what the test mode is.

BNT: "You didn’t receive anything?

"No, I didn’t."

“I didn’t get a notification, but I heard there was a test, was it from a car, from what...?”

BNT: "From the sirens for a technical check?"

"Yes!"

Despite the complaints, the fire fighting department considers the test to be successful.

“The results show that in 98% of the cells, we have sent the message, for 2% of them, we have no information,” summarised Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population.

photos by BTA

Since the system was launched, 179 municipal and regional administration employees have been trained to work with BG ALERT and send warning messages in case of disasters and emergencies. The next test of the system will take place on October 1st.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ "София-изток"
1
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ...
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на пациентите си
2
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на...
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили успешно съобщението
3
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили...
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
4
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав Зафиров, съветник в мисията на ООН в Израел
5
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
6
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
3
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
4
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
5
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
6
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...

More from: Bulgaria

Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
Miroslav Zafirov, advisor to the UN mission in Israel: The death of Marin Marinov was not an unfortunate incident Miroslav Zafirov, advisor to the UN mission in Israel: The death of Marin Marinov was not an unfortunate incident
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Partial state of emergency declared in Varna due to oil products spill at sea Partial state of emergency declared in Varna due to oil products spill at sea
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Snow and temperatures above 30°C in April Snow and temperatures above 30°C in April
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
The third medical helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria The third medical helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
April Fools' Day April Fools' Day
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ