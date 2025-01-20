Natural gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria resumed

Снимка: archive

"During this period, Bulgargaz EAD fulfilled all its customers' requests by using various sources, including the Chiren Underground Gas Storage Facility, imported liquefied natural gas stored in Turkey from previous deliveries, and liquefied natural gas from the Alexandroupolis terminal in Greece," the company said.

Azerbaijan has resumed natural gas supplies to Bulgaria under its long-term contract with Bulgargaz. This happened yesterday on 19 January 2025, the company said. Supplies were temporarily suspended due to technical problems on 7 January.

More from EN

European Commissioner for Economy discussed the adoption of the euro with Bulgaria's Minister of Finance

17:55, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

President Radev thanked Ambassador of Qatar for his commitment to the release of Bulgarian sailors on Galaxy Leader

17:40, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

One person died after a serious car crash in Sofia

17:30, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

Three more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic, schools in Yambol suspend classes

16:40, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Man beats his wife to death in Vratsa after she asked him to stop drinking

15:21, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:55 мин.

Ivaylo Ivanov resigned as chief of the political cabinet of the Minister of Interior

14:52, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

President Radev: My relations with the new government depend on how it will defend the national interest

10:27, 20.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria

20:20, 17.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering

19:56, 17.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Eco Ticket: Free ice skating at "Yunak" rink in exchange for glass and plastic waste

19:27, 17.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?

18:29, 17.01.2025 Чете се за: 05:52 мин.

100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo