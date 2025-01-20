Natural gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria resumed
Azerbaijan has resumed natural gas supplies to Bulgaria under its long-term contract with Bulgargaz. This happened yesterday on 19 January 2025, the company said. Supplies were temporarily suspended due to technical problems on 7 January.
"During this period, Bulgargaz EAD fulfilled all its customers' requests by using various sources, including the Chiren Underground Gas Storage Facility, imported liquefied natural gas stored in Turkey from previous deliveries, and liquefied natural gas from the Alexandroupolis terminal in Greece," the company said.
