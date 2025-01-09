НОВИНИ
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria

близо ниска цена природния газ юли предлага bdquoбулгаргазldquo
Снимка: archive/BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:47, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria, public supplier "Bulgargaz" reported on January 9.

Due to technical reasons, one of Bulgargaz's suppliers halted natural gas deliveries as of January 7, 2025. The company expects supplies to resume on January 11, 2025. Bulgargaz received the notification on January 6, 2025.

Thanks to the flexibility of the agreement with BOTAS, Bulgargaz was able to secure replacement quantities of natural gas within a few hours.

As a result, the interruption did not lead to additional costs for the company in securing substitute natural gas and did not affect the natural gas market in the region, Bulgargaz added.

