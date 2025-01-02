Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute

In 2024, 479 people died in serious road accidents, and 9,046 were injured, according to the Road Safety Institute.

A comparative analysis with 2023 data reveals that during the first five months of 2024, fatalities decreased by an average of 22% compared to the previous year. However, in June 2024, there was a 39% increase in fatalities compared to the same month in 2023. From July to October, fatalities dropped again by an average of 24%, but the last two months of the year saw another 39% increase.

The data analysis suggests that Bulgaria's transportation system is unstable, with either insufficient risk management or the use of ineffective tools to address road accidents. The ability to predict and mitigate serious accidents across the national and municipal road networks appears to be lacking.

"The responsible institutions do not function as a cohesive risk management system for preventing serious accidents. The statistical data shows that the number of fatalities in 2024 is influenced by random events and statistical errors. The 9% annual decrease in fatalities should not be seen as a trend since it is not part of the strategic planning by the relevant institutions. Over the last decade, road fatalities have gradually decreased—from 660 in 2014 to 479 in 2024—though annual fluctuations have been observed," the Road Safety Institute stated.

The Institute noted that the decline in road fatalities is due to evolutionary factors, such as improved road infrastructure, a modernized vehicle fleet, and better medical response capabilities (to save seriously injured people from premature death), rather than specific actions by the institutions.

In recent years, numerous legislative changes, public awareness campaigns, and enhanced police control have been implemented to prevent accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Institute's position concludes that legislative efforts should focus on improving the structure and organization of the responsible institutions, as well as their accountability for road safety. They caution against emotionally-driven calls for excessively harsh penalties under the Road Traffic Act, urging lawmakers to approach legislative changes with composure and impartiality.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News