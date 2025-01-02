НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute

Over 9,000 injured in road accidents

черна статистика близо 1000 катастрофи участието млади шофьори станали 2023 година
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In 2024, 479 people died in serious road accidents, and 9,046 were injured, according to the Road Safety Institute.

A comparative analysis with 2023 data reveals that during the first five months of 2024, fatalities decreased by an average of 22% compared to the previous year. However, in June 2024, there was a 39% increase in fatalities compared to the same month in 2023. From July to October, fatalities dropped again by an average of 24%, but the last two months of the year saw another 39% increase.

The data analysis suggests that Bulgaria's transportation system is unstable, with either insufficient risk management or the use of ineffective tools to address road accidents. The ability to predict and mitigate serious accidents across the national and municipal road networks appears to be lacking.

"The responsible institutions do not function as a cohesive risk management system for preventing serious accidents. The statistical data shows that the number of fatalities in 2024 is influenced by random events and statistical errors. The 9% annual decrease in fatalities should not be seen as a trend since it is not part of the strategic planning by the relevant institutions. Over the last decade, road fatalities have gradually decreased—from 660 in 2014 to 479 in 2024—though annual fluctuations have been observed," the Road Safety Institute stated.

The Institute noted that the decline in road fatalities is due to evolutionary factors, such as improved road infrastructure, a modernized vehicle fleet, and better medical response capabilities (to save seriously injured people from premature death), rather than specific actions by the institutions.

In recent years, numerous legislative changes, public awareness campaigns, and enhanced police control have been implemented to prevent accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Institute's position concludes that legislative efforts should focus on improving the structure and organization of the responsible institutions, as well as their accountability for road safety. They caution against emotionally-driven calls for excessively harsh penalties under the Road Traffic Act, urging lawmakers to approach legislative changes with composure and impartiality.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
13:44, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
13:11, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
00:01, 01.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
20:11, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
18:47, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
 Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
17:10, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
16:28, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
15:31, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Топ 24
Най-четени
Колко дни ще почиваме през 2025 г.?
Колко дни ще почиваме през 2025 г.?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на българина?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на...
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица - Златна ябълка"
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица...
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол отпадна
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол...
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в новогодишната нощ в 00:01
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в...
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не...
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Община Варна осигурява допълнително служители заради издаването на безплатни карти за градския транспорт
Община Варна осигурява допълнително служители заради издаването на безплатни карти за градския транспорт
Сержио Консейсао оставя на страната семейните връзки преди сблъсъка с Ювентус за Суперкупата на Италия
Сержио Консейсао оставя на страната семейните връзки преди сблъсъка с Ювентус за Суперкупата на Италия