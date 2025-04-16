Boyko Borissov Met with CEO of “Rheinmetall” in Dortmund

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in a post on Facebook that he held a meeting in Dortmund with Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, Europe’s largest defence company, on April 16.

“Bulgaria is an ideal place for the development of investments in the defence industry, and Germany is our strategic partner, one that recognises our country's advantages and potential. his is the conclusion around which my great friend Armin Papperger, CEO of Europe's largest defence concern Rheinmetall, and I agreed," Borissov wrote.

"During our meeting in Dortmund, I emphasised Bulgaria’s extensive and long-standing experience in ammunition production, as well as the high level of qualification of professionals working in the defence sector. Mr. Papperger and I discussed opportunities for establishing a long-term partnership between Rheinmetall and the Bulgarian state, as well as prospects for joint investments. As a key priority in structuring potential investments by Rheinmetall in Bulgaria, we both underlined the importance of integrating new and advanced technologies. This is the only way to build upon and enhance Bulgaria’s strong foundation in ammunition production and to deliver competitive products."

The meeting was also attended by Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Relations and Media of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Head of the State Chancellery.