Traffic restrictions on Hemus motorway due to road resurfacing

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., road will be closed for all vehicles due to the repairs

Due to asphalt resurfacing work, traffic will be restricted for all vehicles between kilometers 30 and 47 on Hemus Motorway in the direction of Varna from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Traffic will be redirected via a detour route starting from the "Vitinska Reka" road junction.

Then, from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM, all vehicle movement in the direction of Sofia will be completely restricted between kilometers 47 and 30 of the motorway.

During this time, traffic will be diverted through the "Botevgrad" road junction.

