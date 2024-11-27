Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says

Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water intended for domestic and industrial use is irretrievably lost each year due to the poor state of the water supply network, announced caretaker Minister of Environment and Water, Petar Dimitrov, following a high-level water advisory council meeting on November 27. Over the past year, more than 700 settlements across Bulgaria have faced water rationing. The most critical situations are along the southern Black Sea coast, as well as in the Pleven and Lovech districts, (Central Northern Bulgaria).

Prime Minister orders urgent action on water shortages

Three key measures to address water shortages in Bulgaria were outlined at today’s advisory council. The first priority is to repair and improve the water distribution network, where losses range from 80 to 90% in some areas.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:

"It is clear that we will be living in a period of prolonged drought, as evidenced by data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology."

Water restrictions in Pleven and Lovech: When will the problem be solved?

The situation is currently most dire in Pleven and Lovech, where the mayor of Pleven has requested assistance from "Sofiyska Voda" (Sofia Water). Experts from the company are already helping analyze the situation in the region, and alternative water sources are being sought.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:

"Simply finding alternative sources does not guarantee a secure water supply for the settlements, because the water losses in some areas are so large that no matter how many sources you find, it’s like trying to fill a bottomless bucket."

Significant investment in water infrastructure is also essential. There is access to over 7 billion BGN through EU-funded projects.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:

"For example, in Kocherinovo, there is an abundant water supply, with two drinking water reservoirs that are fully sufficient, but water is not reaching the population. The losses there are massive."

Burgas reservoirs at critically low levels

The Minister also raised concerns about the potential for water supply problems in Pernik if immediate action is not taken.

"We may reach a point, if no measures are implemented, where even the Studena dam will not be sufficient," he said.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW), repairs on the Aheloy and Poroy dams are delayed. These dams are intended to provide alternative supply to the southern Black Sea coast, where water levels in the Kamchia dam are insufficient.

