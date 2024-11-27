НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says

Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water intended for domestic and industrial use is irretrievably lost each year due to the poor state of the water supply network, announced caretaker Minister of...

Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:35, 27.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water intended for domestic and industrial use is irretrievably lost each year due to the poor state of the water supply network, announced caretaker Minister of Environment and Water, Petar Dimitrov, following a high-level water advisory council meeting on November 27. Over the past year, more than 700 settlements across Bulgaria have faced water rationing. The most critical situations are along the southern Black Sea coast, as well as in the Pleven and Lovech districts, (Central Northern Bulgaria).

Prime Minister orders urgent action on water shortages

Three key measures to address water shortages in Bulgaria were outlined at today’s advisory council. The first priority is to repair and improve the water distribution network, where losses range from 80 to 90% in some areas.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:
"It is clear that we will be living in a period of prolonged drought, as evidenced by data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology."

Water restrictions in Pleven and Lovech: When will the problem be solved?

The situation is currently most dire in Pleven and Lovech, where the mayor of Pleven has requested assistance from "Sofiyska Voda" (Sofia Water). Experts from the company are already helping analyze the situation in the region, and alternative water sources are being sought.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:
"Simply finding alternative sources does not guarantee a secure water supply for the settlements, because the water losses in some areas are so large that no matter how many sources you find, it’s like trying to fill a bottomless bucket."

Significant investment in water infrastructure is also essential. There is access to over 7 billion BGN through EU-funded projects.

Petar Dimitrov, caretaker Minister of Environment and Water:
"For example, in Kocherinovo, there is an abundant water supply, with two drinking water reservoirs that are fully sufficient, but water is not reaching the population. The losses there are massive."

Burgas reservoirs at critically low levels

The Minister also raised concerns about the potential for water supply problems in Pernik if immediate action is not taken.

"We may reach a point, if no measures are implemented, where even the Studena dam will not be sufficient," he said.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW), repairs on the Aheloy and Poroy dams are delayed. These dams are intended to provide alternative supply to the southern Black Sea coast, where water levels in the Kamchia dam are insufficient.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
22:21, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
20:07, 27.11.2024
Още от: Bulgaria
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Ливърпул постави на колене Реал Мадрид
Ливърпул постави на колене Реал Мадрид
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme