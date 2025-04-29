БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Прокуратурата прекратява разследването за нападението над...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

New Island to Be Created on the Danube Near Oryahovo and Bechet as Part of Major Bulgaria–Romania Project

A new island will be formed in the Danube River near Oryahovo (Bulgaria) and Bechet (Romania) as part of a large-scale cross-border project aimed at protecting riverbanks from erosion and ensuring uninterrupted navigation during periods of low water levels.

Every summer, declining water levels on the Danube force dozens of ships and barges to halt navigation, leading to significant economic losses and delivery delays. The most critical stretches are near Popina, Batin, and Oryahovo–Bechet. In response, the project includes not only reinforcing the riverbanks but also dredging 12 critical sections of the river to improve navigability.A total of €230 million has been allocated for the initiative, with more than 80% funded by the European Union.

Eng. Ivelin Zanev, Executive Director of the Agency for the Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Ruse, explained:

“Recent measurements in 2024 and 2025 show that this island is already forming naturally. Our goal is to stabilise it with the construction of specific structures, support its development, and prevent it from expanding further.”

The agency emphasised that the construction of protective structures and river dredging will be carried out without harming natural habitats of fish and birds or affecting native plant species.

