Next attempt to elect the Speaker of the Parliament will be on Friday

In the fourth consecutive attempt to elect the Speaker of 51st Parliament, none of the candidates gathered the necessary support.

And after the break... another break followed.

MPs fail to elect Parliament Speaker yet again, new vote will be held later today

As soon as the sitting resumed, Borislav Gutsanov from 'BSP - United Left' asked for Speakers’ Council to be convened to discuss how to proceed from now on regarding the election of the Parliament Speaker.

Silvi Kirilov, who chaired the sitting, in turn convened the Speakers' Council and gave another half-hour break. He then announced that the election of the Speaker would continue on Friday at 10.00.

In the voting earlier today, the nominee of GERB-UDF Raya Nazaryan and "There is Such a People" Silvi Kirilov went to a second round of voting.

Only the GERB-UDF MPs voted in favour of Raya Nazaryan - 69 people. 130 MPs voted against and 38 abstained.

101 MPs voted in favour of the oldest MP Silvi Kirilov - 17 from WCC-DB, 35 from "Vazrazhdane", 19 from "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms", 18 from There is Such a People, 12 from Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh).

Image by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

