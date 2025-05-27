Constitutional Court Opens Case Following President Radev's Request

Judge Krassimir Vlahov is the rapporteur in the case
The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has initiated a case based on a request submitted by President Rumen Radev. Judge Krassimir Vlahov has been appointed as the rapporteur on the case.
Last Friday, President Radev approached the Constitutional Court with a petition to issue a binding interpretation of the Constitution and to nullify the refusal of National Assembly Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, to to submit for parliamentary consideration his proposal for the conduct of a national referendum on the question:
"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency – the euro – in 2026?"
President Radev seeks constitutional clarification on two key points:
Is the National Assembly obligated to consider a proposal for a national referendum submitted by a constitutionally empowered body as defined by law?
Within the scope of their constitutional powers, does the Speaker of the National Assembly have the authority to assess the legal admissibility of a national referendum and unilaterally reject a proposal made by a legally empowered constitutional body?