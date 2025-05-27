БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Конституционният съд образува дело по искането на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Министър Иванов за идеята Русинова да е шеф на АПИ:...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Бащата на Сияна иска оставки заради неспиращата война по...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Родители на протест заради забавяне на компенсации за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Подпорна стена се срути в Перник и събори част от къща,...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Constitutional Court Opens Case Following President Radev's Request

Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Judge Krassimir Vlahov is the rapporteur in the case

конституционният съд образува дело искането президента румен радев

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has initiated a case based on a request submitted by President Rumen Radev. Judge Krassimir Vlahov has been appointed as the rapporteur on the case.

Last Friday, President Radev approached the Constitutional Court with a petition to issue a binding interpretation of the Constitution and to nullify the refusal of National Assembly Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, to to submit for parliamentary consideration his proposal for the conduct of a national referendum on the question:

"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency – the euro – in 2026?"

President Radev seeks constitutional clarification on two key points:

Is the National Assembly obligated to consider a proposal for a national referendum submitted by a constitutionally empowered body as defined by law?

Within the scope of their constitutional powers, does the Speaker of the National Assembly have the authority to assess the legal admissibility of a national referendum and unilaterally reject a proposal made by a legally empowered constitutional body?

