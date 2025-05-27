Constitutional Court Opens Case Following President Radev's Request

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has initiated a case based on a request submitted by President Rumen Radev. Judge Krassimir Vlahov has been appointed as the rapporteur on the case.

Last Friday, President Radev approached the Constitutional Court with a petition to issue a binding interpretation of the Constitution and to nullify the refusal of National Assembly Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, to to submit for parliamentary consideration his proposal for the conduct of a national referendum on the question:

"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency – the euro – in 2026?"

President Radev seeks constitutional clarification on two key points: