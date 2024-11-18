One construction worker dies, two seriously injured in scaffolding collapse in Sofia

A worker died and two others were seriously injured in the collapse of a scaffolding in a building in the area of Sofia airport last night, November 17.

The reasons for the accident are still unclear, as well as what made it necessary to work on a day off (Sunday).

The investigation into the serious accident is ongoing.

The man, who was admitted as an emergency to Pirogov Hospital, is in a very serious condition. He had polytrauma, with severe bilateral chest and abdominal trauma. He was operated urgently. At the moment he remains under active observation and resuscitation treatment, the hospital explained on November 18.

The other man, who was admitted to the Clinic of Neurosurgery of the Hospital "Tsaritsa Ioanna - ISUL", is in good general condition, the injuries are not life threatening, the hospital said. He has bruises all over his body and he was frightened, said assoc. prof. Rumen Popov, head of the Clinic of Neurosurgery. After the initial examination, a fractured spinal vertebra was suspected, which was not confirmed on the scan. For now, the man remains under medical observation.

Two others were examined and have no physical injuries, reported the Centre for Emergency Medical Care in Sofia.

Initial inspection found that an illegal repair had been carried out in prefabricated reinforced concrete shed. The workers were removing walls, said arch. Zdravko Zdravkov, Director of the National Building Control Directorate - Sofia. According to him, most likely the fall of the reinforced concrete beam compromised the supporting platform on which the five workers were stepping, which resulted in the accident.

This morning, structural engineers from the directorate will make an inspection to determine whether there are building permits. Two of the workers were pulled unharmed from the rubble. The building was formerly used for book-making. It has been under renovation for several years and workers may have been doing finishing work in the empty hall.

"When the teams came, they saw a brick wall had collapsed and pushed the mobile scaffolding. One worker if dead and two are in a serious condition. No one has been trapped in the collapsed scafolding. If there is a need for assistance from the teams of the Ministry of Interior, we will provide it," said Maria Teneva, acting director of the Directorate of Emergency Assistance and Prevention at the Sofia Municipality.

