НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Over 50% Increase in Domestic Violence Cases in Just One Year

There has been a sharp rise of over 50% in domestic violence cases within just one year, according to new data. From January to October 2024, more than 2,200 domestic violence crimes were recorded, marking a significant increase compared to the same period in 2023.

over increase domestic violence cases just one year
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:55, 25.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

The police and the NGO sector highlight a persistent trend of increasing cases of domestic violence.

So far in 2024, 18 women have lost their lives due to domestic violence, while thousands more are subjected to abuse, according to feminist organizations. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Ministry of Interior and UNICEF are launching the campaign "No More Domestic Violence" to ensure that no case goes unnoticed.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,200 domestic violence-related crimes have been recorded through the end of October, marking a 54% increase compared to the same period last year. Disturbingly, in most cases, the victims are not only adults but also children who suffer not only physical abuse but also severe psychological trauma.

The aim of the joint campaign by Ministry of Interior and UNICEF is to promote zero tolerance for such crimes and provide clear guidance on how to act in these situations.

“There is a growing trend of domestic violence cases. From January 1 to October 30, 2024, over 4,000 protection orders have been issued across police departments. In Sofia, there has been a 25% increase. Notably, Dobrich and Shumen saw a 55% rise in protection orders, with Gabrovo reporting a 47% increase. Meanwhile, Kardzhali saw a 51% decrease,” stated Zornitsa Shumanova, head of the Domestic Violence Unit at the General Directorate of the National Police.

Alongside the growing number of cases, the impact on children has been severe, with research showing that one in five children has experienced domestic violence.

“Our research shows that one in five children has been a victim of domestic violence. When it comes to severe violence, the responsibility is split 50-50 between mothers and fathers, although men are more often the perpetrators,” summarised Lyubomir Krilchev, programme coordinator for "Violence Against Children and Access to Justice" at UNICEF.

The campaign will distribute information on how victims can seek help, along with important resources for reporting abuse.

As part of the campaign, a brochure will be distributed, providing contact phone numbers to report domestic violence and detailed information on the procedures that follow. It will be available at all regional police directorates and various institutions across the country.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Bulgaria
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Световните вицешампионки по естетическа гимнастика са доволни от представянето си на първенството в Естония
Световните вицешампионки по естетическа гимнастика са доволни от представянето си на първенството в Естония
Карлос Насар и Божидар Андреев са получили премиите си за завоюваните отличия през 2024 г., обявиха от ММС
Карлос Насар и Божидар Андреев са получили премиите си за завоюваните отличия през 2024 г., обявиха от ММС