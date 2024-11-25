Over 50% Increase in Domestic Violence Cases in Just One Year

The police and the NGO sector highlight a persistent trend of increasing cases of domestic violence.

So far in 2024, 18 women have lost their lives due to domestic violence, while thousands more are subjected to abuse, according to feminist organizations. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Ministry of Interior and UNICEF are launching the campaign "No More Domestic Violence" to ensure that no case goes unnoticed.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,200 domestic violence-related crimes have been recorded through the end of October, marking a 54% increase compared to the same period last year. Disturbingly, in most cases, the victims are not only adults but also children who suffer not only physical abuse but also severe psychological trauma.

The aim of the joint campaign by Ministry of Interior and UNICEF is to promote zero tolerance for such crimes and provide clear guidance on how to act in these situations.

“There is a growing trend of domestic violence cases. From January 1 to October 30, 2024, over 4,000 protection orders have been issued across police departments. In Sofia, there has been a 25% increase. Notably, Dobrich and Shumen saw a 55% rise in protection orders, with Gabrovo reporting a 47% increase. Meanwhile, Kardzhali saw a 51% decrease,” stated Zornitsa Shumanova, head of the Domestic Violence Unit at the General Directorate of the National Police.

Alongside the growing number of cases, the impact on children has been severe, with research showing that one in five children has experienced domestic violence.

“Our research shows that one in five children has been a victim of domestic violence. When it comes to severe violence, the responsibility is split 50-50 between mothers and fathers, although men are more often the perpetrators,” summarised Lyubomir Krilchev, programme coordinator for "Violence Against Children and Access to Justice" at UNICEF.

The campaign will distribute information on how victims can seek help, along with important resources for reporting abuse.

As part of the campaign, a brochure will be distributed, providing contact phone numbers to report domestic violence and detailed information on the procedures that follow. It will be available at all regional police directorates and various institutions across the country.

