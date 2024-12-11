НОВИНИ
Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students

51 students were arrested for drug possession during the Day of Bulgarian University Students, December 8. Additionally, authorities identified over 900 underage individuals at the venues where the celebrations were taking place, the National Police said on December 11.

Other 16 participants in the students celebrations were arrested for driving after drinking alcohol, with most having a blood concentration of more than 2 promille. The most drunk student behind the wheel was stopped in Shumen with over 2.7 promiles.

Sixteen other participants were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, with most registering blood alcohol levels of more than 2.0 promiles.The highest recorded level was 2.7 promiles found in a student stopped in the Shumen region (Northern Bulgaria).

Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of National Police (GDNP), noted that 18 peple were caught driving vehicles under the influence of drugs or their analoguess. She highlighted that control measures were intensified nationwide but explained that not all violations could be intercepted during the checks.

