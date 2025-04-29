БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Прокуратурата прекратява разследването за нападението над...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

Second Major Mobile Network Outage in Bulgaria Disrupts Services Across the Country

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
срив мрежата втори мобилен оператор нас няколко дни

For the second time in just a few days, a major outage has affected a mobile network in Bulgaria, leaving thousands of users across the country without phone and internet access for several hours.

The disruption began in the morning, with subscribers unable to make or receive calls. Around midday, mobile operator A1 officially said it was experiencing technical difficulties. Later in the day, the company announced that the problem had been resolved and advised customers still experiencing service issues to restart their phones.

At midday, mobile operator A1 officially said it was experiencing technical difficulties. Later they assured that the problem has already been fixed. The company advised subscribers with ongoing problems to reboot their phones, and teams from the Communications Regulation Commission have started checking since the morning.

Meanwhile, teams from the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) launched an investigation into the incident early in the day.

Unlike the outage experienced by another mobile operator last Friday, A1’s mobile network remained operational for most services today. However, SMS parking systems were affected, causing inconvenience in urban areas.

According to the Center for Urban Mobility in Sofia, the outage disrupted normal operations and led to problems with managing the city's paid parking zones (blue and green). Despite the setbacks, the center expressed understanding toward the situation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
1
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
2
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или кибератака?
3
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или...
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в други части на Испания
4
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в...
Шофьор самокатастрофира на АМ "Тракия" край София, двама души са тежко пострадали (СНИМКИ)
5
Шофьор самокатастрофира на АМ "Тракия" край София, двама...
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
6
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
2
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
3
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до Исперих
4
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до...
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
5
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
6
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна

More from: EN

Court Sets June 10 as Start Date for Trial Against 'We Continue the Change' Co-leader Kiril Petkov
Court Sets June 10 as Start Date for Trial Against 'We Continue the Change' Co-leader Kiril Petkov
Opera Singer Bogomil Spirov Died in a Crash in the Centre of Sofia Opera Singer Bogomil Spirov Died in a Crash in the Centre of Sofia
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
New Island to Be Created on the Danube Near Oryahovo and Bechet as Part of Major Bulgaria–Romania Project New Island to Be Created on the Danube Near Oryahovo and Bechet as Part of Major Bulgaria–Romania Project
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS) Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Един глас не достигна в СОС, за да бъде върнат на поста Стоян Братоев Един глас не достигна в СОС, за да бъде върнат на поста Стоян Братоев
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
"Ние сме едно семейство и един от нас вече го няма": Музикалният театър загуби едно от знаковите си лица "Ние сме едно семейство и един от нас вече го няма": Музикалният театър загуби едно от знаковите си лица
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Брутална жестокост: Задържаха мъж, пребил 11-годишно дете в Луковит
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
МС да определя цените на тока от 1 юли, вместо КЕВР
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Задържаха мъж за създаване и държане на материали със сексуална...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е кибератака...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ