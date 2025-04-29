Second Major Mobile Network Outage in Bulgaria Disrupts Services Across the Country

For the second time in just a few days, a major outage has affected a mobile network in Bulgaria, leaving thousands of users across the country without phone and internet access for several hours.

The disruption began in the morning, with subscribers unable to make or receive calls. Around midday, mobile operator A1 officially said it was experiencing technical difficulties. Later in the day, the company announced that the problem had been resolved and advised customers still experiencing service issues to restart their phones.

Meanwhile, teams from the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) launched an investigation into the incident early in the day.

Unlike the outage experienced by another mobile operator last Friday, A1’s mobile network remained operational for most services today. However, SMS parking systems were affected, causing inconvenience in urban areas.

According to the Center for Urban Mobility in Sofia, the outage disrupted normal operations and led to problems with managing the city's paid parking zones (blue and green). Despite the setbacks, the center expressed understanding toward the situation.