Injuries from E-Scooter Accidents on the Rise in Bulgaria

Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Doctors hope the government will change the rules on the use of these vehicles

A significant increase in injuries resulting from electric scooter accidents has been reported by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) on July 16. During the first half of 2025, over 200 people were injured—up from around 150 in the same period of 2024. The number of e-scooter-related acidents rose by nearly 80 compared to last year.

The highest number of accidents has been recorded in the regions of Varna, Burgas, and Sofia. Meanwhile, emergency specialists at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia shared the story of an 18-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from an e-scooter in a park in Sandanski.

The young man had been riding the scooter despite local restrictions and was not wearing a helmet. He sustained a severe head injury.

“We had very little hope, but fortunately the outcome was positive. After more than a month in intensive care, the patient has been stabilised. He has motor and cognitive-motor impairments that will require months of rehabilitation,” said Professor Nikolay Gabrovski, Medical Director of Pirogov University Hospital for Emergency Medicine.

However, Bulgaria currently lacks specialised facilities for long-term recovery following serious road accidents.

“The care system is limited and mostly aimed at patients in relatively mild condition. For patients who are in a serious condition, possibly in a superficial coma and dependent on the care of others —there are practically no rehabilitation options available,” added Prof. Gabrovski.

The young man from Sandanski will need such long-term rehabilitation to recover. Since the incident, the local municipality has reported fewer e-scooter violations in the town’s park.

“Offenders are still being caught—usually late at night or during quieter periods on the main street and in the park. We’ve issued 10 penalty acts and 10 official warnings to minors riding electric vehicles,” stated Blagoy Donchev, Deputy Mayor of Sandanski Municipality.

Local authorities are also monitoring for offenders through the surveillance cameras installed in key public areas. Medical experts at Pirogov continue to observe a steady rise in patients with severe injuries from scooter crashes.

“They move at high speeds, have small wheels, and are unstable. This combination makes accidents and serious injuries more likely. People often treat scooters like toys, but they’re far from that,” Prof. Gabrovski emphasised.

He expressed hope that the government will soon revise the regulations on e-scooter use to help reduce the growing number of accidents and fatalities.

