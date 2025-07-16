New Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox in Plovdiv District

The Regional Epizootic Commission has imposed a ban on grazing, transportation, and trade of small ruminants throughout the Plovdiv region (Southern Bulgaria) due to newly confirmed outbreaks of sheep and goat pox. The decision, taken during a recent emergency session, aims to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease. Additional containment measures were also discussed and adopted.

Due to the complicated epizootic situation on the territory of the Plovdiv region, grazing, transport and trade of small ruminants is banned for a period of three weeks. The decision was announced by the Regional Directorate for Food Safety (ODBH) in Plovdiv and follows an assessment of the escalating epizootic situation.

According to data from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), a total of 28 outbreaks have been recorded in the region. Of these, 11 have been eradicated, while another 7 are currently under control measures. The most severely affected municipalities include Maritsa and Parvomay, with cases also reported in Rakovski, Rodopi, Sadovo, Asenovgrad, and Plovdiv Municipality.

Sheep and goat pox is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted primarily through direct contact between infected and healthy animals, as well as via contaminated feed, equipment, and transport vehicles. Exceptions to the ban are only permitted for animals intended for immediate slaughter or transiting through the area, and only with prior authorisation from ODBH following clinical examination by an official veterinarian.

The same restrictions apply to the transport of male breeding animals. Livestock farmers are urged to maintain high levels of biosecurity at their farms. Recommended measures include establishing disinfection points, using protective clothing for visitors, quarantining newly purchased animals, and minimising contact between herds.

The regional police (ODMRV) are actively monitoring for any unauthorised movement of livestock. Health authorities have confirmed that the disease poses no risk to human health.

Suspicions of disease, illegal transport, or other irregularities must be reported immediately to the competent authorities. Alerts are accepted 24/7 via the national hotline: 0700 122 99.