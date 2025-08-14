Sea Waves Over Two Metres High at Burgas

August is the month of vacations, but also of the most dangerous sea.

The strong north-eastern wind and rip currents turn the waves into a trap for the unwary. In just the past few days, several fatal incidents involving drowned tourists have occurred along the southern Black Sea coast. What dangers does the sea hold at the height of the season, and what do lifeguards advise?

“The conditions are dangerous. The flags are mostly red. I would recommend that people assess their abilities, because the sea is not just up to your knees. These waves can lead to undesirable situations. Especially for children – they should remain in a safe place,” advised senior lifeguard Vasil Aleksiev.

He further advised that people should not enter the sea at all, but if they do, they should stay no deeper than waist level. In an extreme situation in the water, it is of utmost importance to remain calm.