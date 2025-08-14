Man Dies after Head-on Crash in Plovdiv District

A man died in a head-on collision between two cars on secondary road II-56 today, August 14, the police in Plovdiv reported. The alert for the incident, which occurred on the stretch between the “Parchevich” district in the town of Rakovski and the village of Stryama, was received at around 15:40.

A car entered the oncoming lane and crashed into another vehicle.

The emergency medical team arriving at the scene confirmed the death of the 59-year-old man driving the first car.

The other driver, aged 42, was transported to a hospital in Plovdiv for examinations. His alcohol test returned negative.