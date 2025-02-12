Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading

The Bulgarian Parliament on February 12 unanimously voted at first reading, with 197 votes in favour, to pass a bill on complete ban on the marketing, sale, distribution, and advertising of disposable and reusable electronic cigarettes, whether whether or not containing nicotine— commonly known as vapes — and similar devices.

Kostadin Angelov, Chairman of the Health Committee (GERB-UDF):

"Regarding this ban, all of us have failed. We failed as institutions, we failed as a state. Nitrous oxide continues to be a scourge for society and children. This is precisely because of everything we observe every day around schools, around establishments. What we see on the internet — this unpunished trade in illegal electronic cigarettes containing marijuana, cannabinoids, and their analogs — this has to stop."

Vasil Pandov (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria):

"We will make proposals within this working group to fine-tune the bans on remote sale of any tobacco products between the first and second readings. We will introduce an adequate sanction regime. What I mean by this is: Currently, retail outlets do not face sanctions — neither closure for a period nor revocation of their tobacco sales license." Margarita Mahanieva ("Vazrazhdane"):

"We will support this bill, at least because we have submitted a nearly identical one. We saw that the ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes, whether with nicotine or without, to minors is ineffective. It is well known that unscrupulous traders violate it. The control is inadequate, and there are more and more cases of harmed children from vapes, especially in combination with alcohol. This is a dangerous combination and can lead to a fatal outcome. Therefore, these products must be withdrawn from the Bulgarian market."

Yordan Tsonev (MRF):

"Bans and regulations that are not supported by the necessary enforcement control are pure populism — washing our hands like Pontius Pilate. We will support the bill at first reading in the hall with these intentions, and between the first and second readings, we should hold a discussion. Please don’t rush it with a short deadline, reducing it to 2 or 3 days, because nothing will happen in 2 or 3 days, exceptwashing our hands in front of society." Gabriel Valkov (BSP - United Left):

"There must be more control in this direction. I see that the bill includes bans on nicotine pouches and nicotine bags for those under 18. Our proposal, as young people, and mine personally, is that these pouches are extremely popular among young people, and we don’t think they should be banned entirely because even people over 18 use them." Andrey Chorbanov (There is Such a People):

"We will support the bill at first reading with several conditions. We will insist on forming a working group between the first and second votes, where all aspects should be reviewed. When we talk about bans and the entire population, we always need to weigh both the pros and cons."

