The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy

Last year alone, 36 minors from Varna ended up in hospital with acute intoxication and various forms of psychosis after using psychotropic substances. According to specialists, this is also due to the use of synthetic drugs through vape devices.

In front of BNT camera, a 20-year-old from Varna shares his experience of being offered his first vape at the age of 15. He was told it was safe, so he took a bottle. Now, five years later, he is determined to break free from the grip of drug addiction.

Martin and Veselin – two 20-year-old boys from different cities, but with a similar fate. Both of them started using vapes simply out of curiosity. They say it's not difficult to buy vape liquid with synthetic dope.

Veselin: "Dealers used to bring such bottles with the liquid, but now you can buy it online, in vape shops, it's very easily accessible. And online, they don’t check for age. The situation in schools is really bad because a lot of drugs are being distributed there, and these things are more common among younger people."

It wasn't long before both boys found themselves addicted and facing consequences.

Martin: "My palpitations got bigger, I felt tightness in my chest, I was more relaxed, more lazy. My mental state really collapsed." Veselin: "A lot of kids could lose their lives because of this."

In Varna, there are already 14-year-olds using vapes with drugs. They are often attracted by the pretty bottles and various flavours.

Pavel Pavlov, psychologist at the Addiction Treatment Centre: "When I show how it looks in practice during training, how beautiful and fun the advertisement seems. But actually, the next vape we take, we don’t know what it will contain. And the fun can turn into a tragedy."

Experts warn that the complete ban on vapes will lead to their sale on the black market.

Dr. Borislav Stanchev, Chief Expert at the Prevention Directorate in Varna Municipality: "Last year, in clubs in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas, they were literally sold by the carton, to get rid of these quantities. Now, the same will happen."

Veselin and Martin are among the young people who realised that smoking a vape could take their lives.

Veselin: "I want to quit. I want to learn to live differently, to follow my dreams, because how can you have dreams when you are using?" Martin: "There is a way out. It's not good to fight alone, to shut yourself in and not seek help."

According to experts, the first step in tn combating vaping use is family communication, as well as large-scale awareness campaigns about the dangers of electronic devices.

