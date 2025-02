The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues

A specialized police operation is underway in the "Knyazhevo" neighbourhood of Sofia.

A large quantity of vapes was seized from a passenger car. Authorities are also set to search the house in front of which the vehicle was.

photo by Aishe Salli

This operation is a continuation of an earlier one, during which vapes with marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized.

