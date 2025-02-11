Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized

Vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized during a specialised operation in Sofia on February 11.

Last night, officers from the 6th police station conducted a police operation targeting the illegal distribution of prohibited substances. During the operation, four individuals were identified, and multiple vapes containing marijuana as well as large quantities of nitrous oxide, intended for sale, were found.

According to initial information, the vapes were without excise stamps and had not undergone the mandatory inspection by the competent authorities. The substances were seized.

